Tim Allen’s Kids: Meet His 2 Daughters, Including Elizabeth, Who Is Starring In New ‘Santa Clause’ Show

Tim Allen has two daughters from two different marriages

His first daughter, Katherine, lives away from the limelight of Hollywood

Tim’s second daughter, Elizabeth, made her acting debut in Nov. 2022 at the age of 13

Tim Allen‘s television families, such as his three mischievous boys and wife from Home Improvement and his son in 1994’s hit film The Santa Clause, have been adored by millions over the years. However, Tim, 69, has a family of his own that he absolutely adores. The actor has been married twice and produced one daughter from each marriage. He welcomed his first daughter into the world in 1989 with his then-wife, Laura Deibel. He welcomed another girl in 2009 with his second wife, Jane Hajduk, to who he has been married since 2006.

“I like [being a father]. I like it even better the second time,” he told the press at the TV Land Awards in April 2009, weeks after he became a father for the second time, per PEOPLE. “I’m not so worried as I was the first time.”

Tim’s daughters live their lives relatively out of the spotlight. However, his youngest snagged a role as Santa’s daughter in the upcoming Disney+ The Santa Clause spinoff series, The Santa Clauses — a role Tim admitted surprised him. Read on to learn more about both of Tim Allen’s daughters.

Katherine “Kady” Allen

Katherine Kady Allen was born on 1989. Although she has made red carpet appearances over the years alongside her famous father, such as at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2004, she has remained very private. It is unclear what Katherine does for work and she does not appear to have public social media pages.

However, one thing fans do know about Tim’s oldest daughter is that she does not think her dad is funny. “The older one will roll her eyes, and the younger one just stares at me — I think she’s done with me,” Tim revealed to Closer Weekly during a 2017 interview. “But I still try to play jokes and make them laugh.” Can’t win them all!

Elizabeth Allen Dick

Elizabeth Allen Dick was born in March 2009, and as noted above, she has expressed interest in acting. She was cast as Santa’s youngest daughter, Sandra, in The Santa Clauses, and the Toy Story star revealed he played a very small role in her inclusion in the movie, “I wanted to put my youngest daughter as an elf, just so she’d see herself in a movie. But as she was reading for that, she read so well that they said, ”We’d like to read her for more of a part.’ I said, ‘Whatever you want to do. I want nothing to do with it. I don’t want to pitch my daughter for a part in the movie,'” he recalled to Entertainment Weekly in Sept. 2022.

“But she ended up moving to the high ranks,” he continued. “They loved how she read, loved it so much, because she’s playing a 13-year-old girl and she is 13. They ended up casting her as Santa’s daughter. It was a surprise but it became the most amazing experience.” The mini-series marks Elizabeth’s acting debut.

Allen previously admitted that he was much more present of a father with Elizabeth than with Katherine. “I was gone so much in my first marriage,” he recalled to Parade in 2011. “I love the moments when I engage with my youngest daughter now. It’s not my thing to sit on the ground and play tea party, but I’ll do it because it’s a moment that will stick with me forever.”