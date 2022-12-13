‘The Santa Clauses’ Exclusive Finale Preview: Scott Figures Out How To Fix The Santa Drama

Scott Calvin is not about to let everyone down when it comes to celebrating Christmas. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of The Santa Clauses finale, Scott crosses paths with Gary behind bars. Scott points out that the Christmas spirit orb has only gotten darker.

“Do you notice that Simon didn’t even look like Santa Claus?” Scott asks Gary. “He didn’t have that gorgeous belly, the beard, and everything. That means the Santafication process hasn’t begun. He hasn’t put the coat on.”

Gary affirms what Scott is saying about Simon. When Scott gets confused, Gary says, “No, I’m telling you. He lost the coat his very first day. It was a whole hullabaloo.”

This is exactly what Scott needed to hear. “That’s how we fix this!” Scott exclaims. Knowing Scott, he’s already coming up with a plan about how to save Christmas.

Tim Allen returned to the beloved role of Scott Calvin after 16 years. For the Disney+ series, Tim’s daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, plays his onscreen daughter Sandra Claus. Tim spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about his wonderful experience working alongside his daughter.

“There are scenes that I have to deal with my daughter, Sandra Claus, as Santa Claus, that so mirrored moments that we’ve had together as father and daughter,” Tim said. “I don’t know what else to say. That just doesn’t happen. I finished the scene, and we drilled that scene. Everybody said it was emotional. It didn’t hurt that I’m looking at my love’s eyes like this. This is my youngest, and she said it was an amazing experience. There’s no way to describe it. It was amazing.”

The synopsis for the season finale reads, “The Calvins race against Simon to find the Santa coat in order to save Christmas. Simon realizes the error of his ways and steps aside to let Scott be Santa again. The elves return and everyone hustles to get this year’s Christmas deliveries pulled off in time. Scott takes his family on the delivery run, then they return to retake their place as the first family of the North Pole.” The Santa Clauses finale will premiere December 14 on Disney+.