Ciara Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump on ‘The Color Purple’ Carpet: Photos

Ciara, 38, sparkled her baby bump while celebrating her new movie, The Color Purple, on December 6. The “Get Up” singer, who is pregnant with her fourth child, went to the film’s Los Angeles premiere with sparkly gold leaf pieces on her bare baby bump that she proudly flaunted on the purple carpet. Ciara wore a stunning all-white outfit that included a long cape and a dress shirt that she unbuttoned to give everyone a peek at her belly.

The Grammy Award winner styled her hair in a wet-bob look and added a touch of makeup to her face. She accessorized her look with gorgeous silver earrings. Ciara posed on the carpet with her co-stars Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia, Colman Domingo, and Corey Hawkins. Ciara plays Nettie Harris in the new adaptation of the classic stage musical.

On the carpet, Ciara spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how she’s feeling ahead of welcoming her fourth child. “I think I’m ready,” she said. “You know, it’s like I’m ready, but I’m not ready, but I’m ready.”

Ciara continued, “The thing is — to me — when you bring a new life, it’s such a big responsibility. I already have three babies right now and they’re turnt. It’s like the three stooges, you never know what you’re going to get. Adding a fourth member in is like ‘what’s that going to be like?’ When this baby comes, we’re going to be ready — we don’t have a choice.”

Ciara announced her pregnancy in a post on August 8. She shared a video of herself dancing at the edge of a pool while wearing a one-piece black swimsuit. In the background of the clip, her new song, “How We Roll,” with Chris Brown, was playing. This will be Ciara’s fourth child but third with husband Russell Wilson. The couple are the parents of daughter Sienna, 6, and son Win, 3. Ciara also shares son Future Jr., 9, with her ex Future.

In March 2022, Ciara and Russell appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and the football player literally got down on his knees and begged his wife for another kid. “I have a question for you. Serious question. Can we have more babies?” Russell pleaded. “I mean, it would be perfect. Just give me one more at least.” Ciara couldn’t suppress her laughter during the cute moment, telling her husband, “We definitely can, but we’ve got a little time before we get there.”