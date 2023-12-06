Bradley Cooper’s Ex Irina Shayk and Rumored Current GF Gigi Hadid Support His New Food Truck in NYC: Photos

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Bradley Cooper, 48, served up some hot sandwiches during his shift at Danny & Coop’s Cheesesteaks food truck on December 6 (SEE PHOTOS HERE)! While the A-lister prepared meals in New York City, he was visited by his ex-girlfriend, Irina Shayk, 37, and his new rumored flame, Gigi Hadid, 28. The 48-year-old teamed up with Danny DiGiampietro, the owner of Angelo’s Pizzeria in South Philadelphia, to bring the famous cheesesteaks to the Big Apple.

Of course, it was a family occasion when Irina stopped by. The model brought her daughter, Lea, 6, whom she shares with Bradley, to enjoy a sandwich made by her pops. During the lunch break, the fashionista looked chic yet casual in a black Nike puffer coat, black trousers, and matching black boots. Their little girl rocked an adorable patterned dress with white leggings.

Gigi also stopped by to support her rumored beau during his first shift on the food truck. While grabbing a cheesesteak, the 28-year-old rocked a denim jacket and black dress pants. The blonde beauty accessorized her look with a black New York Yankees cap, sunglasses, and white sneakers. Gigi was pictured taking a big bite from her sandwich. She and Irina were not pictured together.

The official Angelo’s Pizzeria Instagram account took to their page to share a video of Bradley cooking up the cheesesteaks from inside the truck that same day. “Afternoon bread heads! Come on down and get a cheesesteak,” the Hollywood heartthrob told viewers in the now-viral clip. Many of the actors’ fans took to the comments to react and gush over the moment. “bradley cooper just casually slinging cheesesteaks ok,” one admirer joked, while another added, “Can bradley cooper be anymore philly.”

Aside from all things sandwiches, Bradley and Gigi recently sparked romance rumors throughout the fall after they were spotted out together on several dates. On November 1, the duo fueled the rumors after they were spotted attending the Broadway play, Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, together. They also braved the rain together in NYC on October 20. Prior to Gigi, Bradley was linked to Irina from 2015 until their 2019 split.