Kate Hudson Surrounds Herself in Makeup Palettes While Rocking Lacy Red Lingerie in Sexy New Makeup-Free Photos

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Kate Hudson, 44, is a gorgeous sight to see in her new Instagram photos. The actress showed off a red lingerie mini dress and had her long blonde hair down as she sat on the floor of what appeared to be a bathroom area. She was surrounded by various makeup items, including colorful palettes, as she flashed a smile while makeup-free in one photo and gave a serious facial expression in another.

“Manic Makeup Monday 💄,” the beauty captioned the post. It didn’t take long for her followers to compliment the snapshots. “You’re so beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another called her “gorgeous.” Many more joked about how their bathroom looked the same.

Kate’s latest post comes just one day after she shared photos of herself seemingly doing yoga. She had her eyes closed in some of the photos and looked relaxed while taking in the moment. She also shared a kissing face to the camera as she wore a black bodysuit and had her hair pulled up into a high bun.

“Got ‘er done,” she wrote in the caption. Like her latest post, she received a lot of comments that were full of compliments and encouragement. Many shared heart-eyed emojis to signify their love of the photos while others talked about how inspiring she is.

When Kate’s not getting attention for solo posts, she’s doing so for ones that include her adorable kids. For Halloween, she posted black and white and color family photos that showed her, her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, and their five-year-old daughter Rani dressed in Victorian style outfits. They posed with confident and serious faces and pulled off the look of the era with style to spare. “Vampire family portraits,” Kate wrote in the caption.

Like her posts show, Kate has a love for fashion and beauty. “I have such a deep appreciation for fashion,” she told Vogue in a 2021 interview. “I love clothes and the experience of putting on something beautiful, seeing the love that artists—and I consider designers artists—put into everything they create.”