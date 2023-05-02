Kate Hudson Rocks Majorly Plunging Dress For Met Gala After-Party

Kate Hudson slayed the 2023 Met Gala after-party in one of her hottest looks ever. The 44-year-old didn’t make an appearance at the actual Met Gala this year, but she and her fiance, Danny Fujikawa, were photographed arriving at Zero Bond in New York City for a post-event bash. Kate showed major skin in her look for the party, wearing a plunging black dress that dipped low at her neckline and featured side cutouts. The gown also had a thigh-high slit up one leg, so Kate’s black and clear heels were on display. She completed the ensemble with a furry red coat amidst the chilly NYC evening.

The last time Kate attended the Met Gala was in 2021. Her outfit for that night was a Michael Kors ensemble that featured a tiny spaghetti strap, plunging sequin bralette with a matching high-waisted maxi skirt. She styled her look with a massive pink fur coat that she draped off her shoulders. The appearance came just hours after she confirmed that she and Danny had gotten engaged, so her engagement ring was on full display as she hit the red carpet.

Kate looked like a Barbie in this look and she accessorized with layered diamond necklaces. As for her glam, she slicked her blonde hair back into a low bun and parted it in the middle. Bright pink eyeshadow covered the tops and bottoms of her lids while a glossy pink lip completed her look.

Lately, Kate has been wearing a ton of stylish outfits, and one of our favorites was her completely sheer white Paris Georgia Eye Silk Georgette Midi Skirt that she styled with a matching long-sleeve Paris Georgia Eye Silk Georgette Cropped Top. Another stunning recent outfit from the actress was her brown Tod’s Fall 2023 suit that was covered in jewels. The blazer featured high shoulder pads and wrapped around her waist, and she accessorized with a pair of metallic silver platform sandals and a Lionheart Madison Diamond Ring in 18K White Gold.

Aside from these looks, Kate also recently wore a pair of high-waisted, orange and blue floral patterned Raquel Allegra Painted Abstract Wide Leg Pants with a black scoop-neck tank top tucked in, a denim jacket on top, oversized yellow aviator sunglasses, and a Chanel Reissue Camera Bag.