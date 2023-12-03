Kody Brown Reveals He’s Thought About ‘Leaving Robyn’ in ‘Sister Wives’ Preview

Image Credit: TLC

Kody Brown continues to make waves with his comments. In a preview for the December 10 episode of the next Sister Wives: One on One special, Kody, 54, admits that he’s pictured a scenario where he’s not with Robyn Brown anymore.

“I thought of myself leaving Robyn and having another lover and looking at this lover and going, ‘I don’t love you. I’m in love with another woman. I’m in love with a woman that I left because was too much a piece of sh*t to manage the relationship,'” he says.

The exact context of this conversation is unclear, but all will be revealed in the December 10 episode. Throughout the season and these specials, Kody has been grilled about the demise of his relationships with Meri Brown, Christine Brown, and Janelle Brown. Despite wanting a plural family, Kody’s only current relationship is with Robyn, 45.

Robyn has been vocal about her desire to be a part of plural marriage. “I love Kody, but I’ve never wanted to live monogamy, and it feels like more and more that’s where it’s kind of headed, and I feel angry. I’m really angry,” Robyn said in a previous episode. “I wanted to live plural marriage, and I’m starting to feel a little tricked or something, or like people are making decisions for my life that I did not choose. It’s making me very angry and very depressed.”

Robyn was particularly upset over Meri, 52, and Kody’s split. When Meri sat down with Kody and Robyn to discuss her future, Robyn admitted that nothing is ever certain. “The only thing is that you never know if Kody and I are gonna stay together,” she told Meri.

Robyn broke down in tears over Meri leaving and the fallout of Kody’s breakups with Christine, 51, and Janelle, 54. “I wanted to sit on a porch with my sister wives here on this property with our kids and our grandkids,” Robyn cried. Sadly, that will never happen now.

In her confessional, Robyn stressed that she has “no idea what the future holds.” New episodes of the Sister Wives: One on One specials air Sundays on TLC.