Scarlett Johansson Stuns in Long White Coat for Rare Date Night Out With Colin Jost

Image Credit: Michael Zorn/Shutterstock

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost enjoyed a rare date night at the 2023 American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York on November 30. The couple wore coordinating black and white outfits and looked so in love together on the red carpet. Scarlett, 39, lovingly held onto her husband’s arm as they walked the carpet together. They shared several laughs in the photos taken at the event.

Scarlett stunned in a long white coat over a sleek black dress with a pair of black heels. The Black Widow star had on an elegant silver necklace and various hoop earrings. She added some color to her look with bright red lipstick that matched the color of the small pocket square in her coat pocket. To complete her look, Scarlett put her hair up in messy bun while letting some strands of her locks fall to the side of her face.

Colin, 41, looked handsome in a classic black and white tuxedo that included a black bowtie and matching shoes. The Saturday Night Live star had a giant smile on his face while posing with his wife on the carpet. The lovebirds left their two-year-old son, Cosmo, at home to enjoy a fancy mom and dad’s night out.

Back in June, Scarlett appeared on CBS Mornings and opened up about the beautiful relationship she has with her husband, whom she married in 2020. “I will say, we have such a — we laugh a lot and we communicate with one another and check in,” she said. Scarlett also explained how Colin is introverted, while she’s extroverted, so the “key” for their successful marriage is “just always checking in” with each other.

Scarlett and Colin got engaged in May 2019 and tied the knot in October 2020 at their New York home. It was the third marriage for Scarlett; she was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011, and to French advertising exec Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. Scarlett has a son with Colin and a daughter, 9-year-old Rose Dorothy, with Romain.