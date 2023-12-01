Millie Bobby Brown Wears ‘J’ Necklace in Honor of Fiance Jake Bongiovi

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Millie Bobby Brown revealed that she has a “J” necklace to honor her fiancé Jake Bongiovi in an Instagram post on Thursday, November 30. The 19-year-old actress included the photo in a set of recent selfies, plus a few more pictures she’s taken “as of lately,” as she put it in the caption. While she didn’t show Jake, 21, in the photos, she showed they’re going strong in their relationship.

In the photo, someone appeared to have snapped the photo of Millie as she was sitting in a restaurant to grab a bite. She sported a black and white sweatshirt, and the “J” charm on her necklace was proudly displayed. Some of the other photos that Millie included were beautiful closeup selfies. In one, she was showing off a small white purse, and in another she was applying her Florence by Mills lipstick.

Besides the selfies, she also had a video of herself walking her dog, and a photo of her shadow taken, while she was walking the puppy. In the shadow photo, she appeared to be standing next to Jake, as his taller shadow was seen next to her. She also posted a picture of a city street and one taken in a park.

Millie and Jake, who is Jon Bon Jovi’s son, got engaged back in April, after three years of dating. The Enola Holmes star had announced her engagement by sharing a photo from the proposal and captioning it with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s title track from her Lover album. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” she wrote.

While it’s not clear when exactly Jake and Millie will tie the knot, the Stranger Things actress did open up about the wedding planning in an August interview with Women’s Wear Daily. “I feel it’s important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest,” she said. “It’s so fun and it’s such an exciting time in my life.”