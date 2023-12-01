Kourtney Kardashian Defends Not Telling Mom Kris About Her Pregnancy Reveal at Blink-182 Concert: It’s ‘Not About You’

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t sorry about failing to inform Kris Jenner ahead of her June pregnancy reveal at a Blink-182 concert. During a confessional on Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the mom of four said she “truly didn’t think to invite them to the LA concert and didn’t think they would care to come” to the concert, though she says she did tell sister Khloé Kardashian about it, who asked her to “change it to San Diego.”

“This is why I don’t invite you guys to stuff, because it’s not about you,” Kourtney vented during the confessional. “Everything becomes about everyone and the way they want to do it and all their complaints and I’m like, ‘Ah, I see why I didn’t invite you to the other thing.”‘

Kourtney further explained that her priority was to surprise her husband, Travis Barker, with the fun announcement during which she held up a sign reading “Travis, I’m Pregnant” as he performed onstage. “It was truly just our way to tell the world and it was just about me and Travis, not about anything else,” she said.

Kris was openly “really hurt” by Kourtney opting not to tell her about the announcement privately before telling the world. “I thought I was being Punk’d and then I realized it was the ABC News,” she said. “I knew she was pregnant, but I just didn’t know she was going to announce it.”

Kris ultimately excused it as “pregnancy brain.” “She forgot she had a family,” Kris lamented. “That’s what pregnancy brain does. It’s wild how that happens.” Khloé stepped in with some input as well. “She found out on the news, my mom,” the Good American co-founder recalled. She wasn’t very happy. Rightfully so.”

Travis and Kourtney married in a private Santa Barbara ceremony, followed by a lavish celebration in Italy, in May of 2022. They welcomed their son, Rocky Thirteen, in Los Angeles on November 1.