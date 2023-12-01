Jennifer Garner Reportedly Kissed BF John Miller in Front of Audience at Film Premiere in Rare Show of PDA

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller reportedly shared a romantic moment at the premiere for her new Netflix holiday comedy Family Switch on Wednesday, November 29. An insider revealed that the Alias alum, 51, gave her boyfriend, 45, a kiss after giving a speech to the audience, according to a report from Us Weekly. While Jennifer and John have been a couple for years now, they tend to keep their relationship very private.

A source told the outlet that John and one his daughters attended the premiere, but they didn’t walk the red carpet with Jennifer. After speaking to the audience, the Ghosts of Girlfriends Past actress reportedly went right up to show love to John. “Jennifer came over to John after her speech before the film started and planted a kiss on him in the middle of the theater in front of the audience,” they said.

Jennifer looked absolutely stunning for the Family Switch premiere. Given that the family comedy is a holiday movie, she went for a festive look, wearing a bright red sleeveless dress. She completed the look with some dangling earrings and high heels. While her boyfriend didn’t walk the red carpet, she did pose with her co-stars, like Ed Helms.

While it’s rare for Jennifer and the CaliGroup to show PDA to one another, the smooch does come just days after an insider shared some new details about their romance. “They used to go out of their way to keep a low profile, but they’ve both become very secure with their relationship and how it’s all worked out,” a source told Us Weekly. “Jen and John have a really special relationship.”

The Elektra actress has been dating John since 2018. Prior to dating Jennifer, the CEO was married to musician Caroline Campbell from 2005 to 2014, and they share two children. Before meeting John, Jennifer was married to Ben Affleck from 2005 to 2015, and they share three kids. It seems that the actress and businessman have a big, happy blended family between their children and exes.