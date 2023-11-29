Jennifer Garner Has ‘Special’ Relationship With BF John Miller

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner, 51, and her boyfriend John Miller have a “special” relationship and are ready to stop keeping it so private, according to Us Weekly. The actress and her beau of five years were recently spotted on a lunch date and they showed off rare PDA while holding hands and chatting. She was also reportedly seen blowing him a kiss as they said parted ways outside her Brentwood, CA home and in May, it was reported that he bought her a diamond ring for her 50th birthday the month before.

“Jen and John are in a great place,” a source told the outlet. “They used to go out of their way to keep a low profile, but they’ve both become very secure with their relationship and how it’s all worked out.”

“Jen and John have a really special relationship,” another source said. “After having so much of her [marriage with Ben Affleck] in the spotlight, she really enjoys being with someone who isn’t a celebrity.”

Like Jennifer, John is successful in his career. He is the CEO of the restaurant chain CaliBurger and its parent company CaliGroup. “For all his success in business, John is very down-to-earth,” the first source added. “Part of John’s appeal to Jen is how humble he is — this is a guy who wouldn’t know how to sound egotistical even if he tried.”

In addition to their careers, Jennifer and John have family life in common. She shares three children, including Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with her ex-husband Ben, and John shares a son and daughter with his ex-wife.

“John’s been happy to go with the flow and do things Jen’s way from day one,” the source continued, also adding that he’ll occasionally surprise Jennifer with getaways or set up double-date nights with friends. “John is a romantic who’s big on making sweet gestures and spoiling Jen when she least expects it.”

A third source told Us Weekly that John now plans on supporting Jennifer at the premiere of Family Switch on November 30. His daughter also has a small role in the film. The first source also revealed that they plan on spending Christmas together at Jennifer’s home.

“The plan is to celebrate most of the holidays in L.A. this year,” the source shared. “Jen will be decorating with the kids, baking and watching movies — all the traditional stuff. John will, of course, be there too. He’s a huge hit with her family.”