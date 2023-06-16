Jennifer Garner Hugs BF John Miller In Rare PDA Photos After Opening Up About Ben Affleck Co-Parenting

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller were all smiles after being spotted out together in rare new pics!

Jennifer Garner and John Miller are going strong! The Last Thing He Told Me star and her hunky BF were photographed sharing a long embrace as they grabbed a cup of coffee out and about in Los Angeles. The couple nuzzle into each other’s necks and are clearly more in love than ever in photos YOU CAN SEE HERE! Jennifer, 45, was casual in a white tank top and black leggings, while John, 51, matched her vibe in a navy T-shirt and dark jeans.

Recall, the actress and the businessman began dating in 2018, but called it quits in 2020 right as the pandemic began. However, they rekindled their romance in May 2021 and have been going strong ever since. John was notably Jennifer’s first major romance since her divorce from Ben Affleck, with whom she shares three kids.

While these two have kept their relationship out of the public eye, the 13 Going On 30 star has recently opened up about her co-parenting relationship with her ex, Ben, who recently remarried Jennifer Lopez. During Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, Jennifer related with her fellow actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, as they discovered their shared experiences of giving their children a “normal life” while navigating their own worlds of fame.

“With all the celebrity and all of that, I feel like I have a very normal life, and I think you have that similar sort of vibe. And we love our kids,” the Abbott Elementary star said, to which Jennifer replied, “And all the mess of parenting. It’s a gift.”

Sheryl noted, “You did something that I did as well — maintain a healthy relationship with my ex for the health and well-being of my children.” Jennifer agreed, and went on to say how it can be difficult at times to navigate a co-parenting relationship with an ex-spouses, especially in the public eye. Jennifer and Ben share three kids together: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, and are often seen together at school events, carpool and more!

