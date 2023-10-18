Jennifer Garner ‘Can’t Live Without’ Her Favorite $7 Lipstick

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

A good makeup product doesn’t need to be expensive. Exhibit A — Jennifer Garner‘s favorite go-to lipstick is only $7! Not only does the Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick provide a gorgeous tint, but it also moisturizes and conditions your lips at the same time. Jennifer told Today that her everyday day makeup look consists of concealer, blush, mascara, and “a little something on my lips,” which is always the Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick — specifically in the Raisin shade. It’s the perfect product to keep in your purse at all times.

“I might have used it in a commercial or something once, and now I can’t live without it,” Jennifer shared about the lipstick. The formula is dermatologist-tested with beneficial ingredients like fruit extracts and shea butter — with the cold weather approaching, it’s important to keep your lips extra hydrated to prevent dryness. With this lipstick, you can look fabulous while moisturizing your lips all in one! This lipstick feels like butter — the creamy formula glides on your lips so easily.

The raisin shade, which is Jennifer’s favorite, is the perfect combination of girly, neutral, and fun. The worst feeling is when your lipstick or lip liner continues to run out to the point that it gets sharp on your lips and you constantly need a sharpener. Lucky for you, the Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick doesn’t require a sharpener — you just need to twist it up — which will keep your lips smooth until the very end. According to the brand, you can see a difference in the moisture in your lips after three days of use.