Ben Affleck’s Feelings on Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend John Miller Revealed

Image Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend John Miller get along great, according to a new report from Us Weekly. An insider revealed how the Gone Girl star, 51, and John, 45, get along eight years after Ben and Jennifer, 51, split up. One source told the outlet that Ben and John have “a lot of mutual admiration and respect” for one another.

Another insider told the outlet that the actor and CEO are “all mature” with one another. “Ben is super down-to-earth, and so is John,” they told Us Weekly. “They have a mutual respect for each other and are always very friendly with one another.”

Ultimately, the insider said that both stars and their new partners are most concerned about their families. The first insider said the stars are making “their children the focus of those relationships.” Ben and Jennifer share three kids: Violet Anne, 17, Seraphina Rose, 14, and Samuel, 11. John shares two kids with his ex-wife. Ben is also a stepdad to his wife Jennifer Lopez’s twins: Max and Emme, both 15.

It’s no surprise that Ben and the CaliGroup CEO have made their children “the focus” of their relationship. Back when the Good Will Hunting star was engaged to J.Lo in May 2022, an insider told Hollywood Life exclusively that Jennifer and John were working on making a “blended family” with their kids. “Like J.Lo and Ben, their kids have met each other and they are becoming a blended family of their own,” the source said. “Ben has known John for some time and he knows what a good father he is, so he respects John. Don’t expect a double date between the four of them, but everything is good and there is no bad blood.”

Ben and Jennifer split up in 2015, and she started dating John in 2018. It’s also been reported that the 13 Going on 30 star and her beau are “in a great place” as they celebrate five years together. “They used to go out of their way to keep a low profile, but they’ve both become very secure with their relationship and how it’s all worked out,” a source told Us Weekly.