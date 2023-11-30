Mark Wahlberg Rocks Only His Underwear in Sexy Photo Posted by His Wife

Image Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Mark Wahlberg‘s wife gave fans a treat when she posted a picture of her husband nearly naked on November 29. Rhea Durham, 45, shared an image of the 52-year-old Boogie Nights star wearing nothing but black underwear and a pair of white socks while lying in a red light therapy bed. Mark showed off his fit physique as he stared directly at the camera and suggestively put his hands on his crotch area. “🫣Good Morning ❤️‍🔥 and you’re welcome 🌶️💥,” Rhea wrote in her caption, tagging her handsome husband.

As expected, fans flooded the comments section of Rhea’s post and thanked her for gracing them with the sexy picture of Mark.

“We love a generous woman 😂,” one fan wrote. Another said, “Lmao you’re a lucky lady that’s for sure.” More of Rhea’s followers commended her for being a “confident wife” for putting up a picture of her husband basically naked for everyone to see. The internet thanks you, Rhea Durham.

Mark and his model wife got together in 2001 and tied the knot eight years later. The couple shares four children, Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13. For the past two years, the family of six has gone on vacation to Barbados for New Year’s, and both trips have featured tons of shirtless pictures of Mark and his bikini-clad wife together on the beach. Mark proudly showcased his buff biceps and washboard abs while enjoying the gorgeous weather in the Caribbean. And the lovebirds definitely didn’t shy away from packing on the PDA in front of the paparazzi on their tropical getaways.

Back in 2018, Mark spoke to The Sun about how grateful he is for Rhea and how she’s changed his life for the better. “I owe a lot to my wife,” the Father Stu star said. “She has helped me become the man that I am and created a beautiful life for me and our children. I also knew that she loved me for who I am and that she was someone I could trust. Until I met her, I wasn’t ready to get married.”

“You need the right woman in your life and that feeling that you’re going to be together for a long time,” Mark added in the interview. “That’s especially important if you’re going to have children.” Mark noted that Rhea made it “her mission in life” to become a wife and mother. “We share the same values. Obviously, the physical attraction was there, but that’s not what keeps a couple together,” he said.