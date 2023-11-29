Britney Spears Is All Smiles While Posing Naked in Bed in New Video: ‘Good Morning’

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Britney Spears shared a unique “good morning” message with her Instagram followers. The 41-year-old pop star posted a clip of herself on November 28, posing nude while under the covers in a bed. Throughout the video, Britney made funny faces for the camera while covering her bare chest.

This isn’t the first time that the “Gimme More” singer has confidently stripped for the camera. Over the past few years, Britney hasn’t hesitated to post naked pictures and clips of herself online, though she typically deletes them shortly after uploading. One of her most recent nude photo-ops was shared in October, showing Britney standing on a beach with no clothes or bathing suit on.

It’s been a busy year for the mega star, which she seemingly acknowledged in a separate Instagram post earlier this week. On November 28, Britney shared a carousel post of her wearing a plaid miniskirt and a white button-down crop top. “Throwback 2023!!! 2023 sucked!!! I’m so ready for 2024!!!” Britney captioned the post.

Last month, Britney’s tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, hit book stands everywhere, and the pop star included several chocking details and revelations about her conservatorship, her family and her past relationships. Among her biggest claims involved her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake. In the book, Britney claimed that she had an abortion while dating Justin, 42, and that he persuaded her to get it because he wasn’t ready to be a father at the time.

Additionally, the “Till the World Ends” artist recalled how the NSYNC band member broke up with her via text in 2002 while she was on the set of her music video for “Overprotected (Darkchild Remix).” Not only that, but she also confessed to cheating on Justin while alleging that he stepped out on their relationship as well with another celebrity, whose name Britney did not reveal in the memoir.

Elsewhere in the book, Britney explained the reason why she chooses to shared revealing photos of herself on social media, connecting the reason to her past conservatorship.

“I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses,” she explained in one excerpt. “But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posting the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture.”

Britney pointed out that she feels “joy” from “posing the way I feel sexy” without anyone else’s direction.

Aside from the release of her memoir, Britney announced that she had separated from her now-estranged husband, Sam Asghari, after a year of marriage.