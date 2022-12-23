Mark Wahlberg, 51, Shows Off Buff Body During Barbados Makeout With Wife Rhea Durham

Bow chicka wow wow! Based on these hot new PDA photos, we think it's safe to say Mark Wahlberg is enjoying the holidays in Barbados with wife Rhea Durham.

By:
December 23, 2022 1:06PM EST
View gallery
Bridgetown, BARBADOS - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Mark Wahlberg shows off his impressive physique out in the glorious sunshine on Sandy Lane Hotel’s beach in Barbados on Wednesday. Mark was out enjoying some time on the beach and stopped to chat with a nearby fan who gifted him the cap off his head, Mark happily took it and was seen wearing it happily. Pictured: Mark Wahlberg BACKGRID USA 22 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: @246PapsTEAM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Bridgetown, BARBADOS - 50-Year-old Hollywood Actor Mark Wahlberg lives up to his movie star status as he becomes the center of attention while on a family holiday in Barbados. The Transformers star was pictured having a great time on the beach with friends and also chatting away with Holidaymakers and members of the public, Mark looked in great spirits as he larked around with a friend on the beach and also enjoyed some American football. The super-fit actor also looked to be having conversations with a couple of ladies who are guests at the same hotel as wife Rhea relaxed on the beach topping up her sun tan. Pictured: Mark Wahlberg BACKGRID USA 5 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Charlie Pitt@246Paps / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: T. Atwell/S.King@246Paps / BACKGRID

Mark Wahlberg appears to be living his best life. The 51-year-old actor was pictured taking a dip in the ocean in Barbados alongside his gorgeous wife, Rhea Durham, 44, on Thursday, Dec. 22. And the darling duo didn’t appear to have a care in the world as they rocked sexy swimsuits, jumped into the ocean, and engaged in some hot PDA.

Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham kiss in the ocean in Barbados on Dec. 22, 2022. (T. Atwell/S.King@246Paps / BACKGRID)

As you can see in the photos here, Mark rocked nothing but a dark pair of $200 Vilebrequin trunks while kissing and being affectionate with his wife of 13 years. Rhea, who the actor shares children, Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Breandan, 13, and 12-year-old Grace with, matched her husband by wearing a tiny black swimsuit with a high cut lower half that hugged her incredible body.

Mark’s body also looks pretty amazing. The actor, who’s known for being super fit, showcased his buff biceps and washboard abs as he soaked up the sun. And speaking of sun, both Mark and Rhea rocked some stylish shades to protect their eyes from the UV rays.

Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham emerge from the ocean after enjoying some cute PDA. (T. Atwell/S.King@246Paps / BACKGRID)

This sexy outing for Mark and Rhea comes after the actor showcased his muscles while working out in the gym on Thursday, Dec. 22. Mark shared an Instagram video that showed him flexing his muscles and jokingly punching his workout partner Tom Dowd in the stomach. “Getting ready for [the] Christmas holiday,” he said.

Mark clearly puts a lot of work into looking so good — he recently admitted that his new “dialed down” workout routine allows him to sleep in until 3:30 a.m. instead of 2:30 a.m. — like we said… he’s pretty dedicated to his workout regime.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad