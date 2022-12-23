Mark Wahlberg, 51, Shows Off Buff Body During Barbados Makeout With Wife Rhea Durham

Mark Wahlberg appears to be living his best life. The 51-year-old actor was pictured taking a dip in the ocean in Barbados alongside his gorgeous wife, Rhea Durham, 44, on Thursday, Dec. 22. And the darling duo didn’t appear to have a care in the world as they rocked sexy swimsuits, jumped into the ocean, and engaged in some hot PDA.

As you can see in the photos here, Mark rocked nothing but a dark pair of $200 Vilebrequin trunks while kissing and being affectionate with his wife of 13 years. Rhea, who the actor shares children, Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Breandan, 13, and 12-year-old Grace with, matched her husband by wearing a tiny black swimsuit with a high cut lower half that hugged her incredible body.

Mark’s body also looks pretty amazing. The actor, who’s known for being super fit, showcased his buff biceps and washboard abs as he soaked up the sun. And speaking of sun, both Mark and Rhea rocked some stylish shades to protect their eyes from the UV rays.

This sexy outing for Mark and Rhea comes after the actor showcased his muscles while working out in the gym on Thursday, Dec. 22. Mark shared an Instagram video that showed him flexing his muscles and jokingly punching his workout partner Tom Dowd in the stomach. “Getting ready for [the] Christmas holiday,” he said.

Mark clearly puts a lot of work into looking so good — he recently admitted that his new “dialed down” workout routine allows him to sleep in until 3:30 a.m. instead of 2:30 a.m. — like we said… he’s pretty dedicated to his workout regime.