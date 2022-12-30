Mark Wahlberg’s Wife, 44, Rocks Bikini On The Beach As He Goes Shirtless For Barbados Swim

Mark Wahlberg isn’t the only person in his family with a smoking-hot body! The 51-year-old actor and his shirtless bod were upstaged by his model wife Rhea Durham, 44, who showed off her bikini body in new photos from their trip to Barbados on December 29. Rhea rocked a sexy two-piece black bikini that highlighted her fit physique, as she enjoyed a dip in the Caribbean with her buff husband.

While flaunting her hot body in her bikini, Rhea let her brunette hair down to soak up some Vitamin D from the sun. She enjoyed a stroll on the sand with a shirtless Mark, which is his go-to beach look. The Departed actor wore a pair of colorful swim trunks and a black sunglasses.

Rhea and Mark have been living their best life in Barbados since before Christmas. Mark’s been showcasing his buff biceps and washboard abs in photos from throughout the trip. The love-birds even engaged in some sexy PDA when they went swimming together in the ocean on Dec. 22.

This is the second year in a row that Mark’s family has rang in the New Year in Barbados. The couple’s four children, Ella Rae, 19, Michael, 16, Brendan, 14, and Grace Margaret, 12, all came on the trip last year. Mark and Rhea were similarly photographed enjoying the beach and ocean while flaunting their impressive fit physiques in Barbados when they capped off 2021.

Overall, Mark had a pretty busy 2022 in his movie career. He starred in the action film Uncharted, with Tom Holland, and the biopic Father Stu, where he played the late boxer-turned-Catholic priest who lives with a muscle disorder. Mark had to gain 20 pounds for his role in Father Stu, but afterwards he got right back onto his strict fitness schedule. Mark’s very dedicated to exercising, which is why he’s got such a hot body!