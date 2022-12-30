Mark Wahlberg’s Wife, 44, Rocks Bikini On The Beach As He Goes Shirtless For Barbados Swim

Talk about a power couple! Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham showed off their fit bodies in new beach photos from their Christmas vacation to Barbados.

December 30, 2022 10:26AM EST
Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg in Barbados on Dec. 29 (Photo: CHRISBRANDIS.COM / BACKGRID)
Mark Wahlberg vacations in Barbados on Dec. 22 (Photo: @246PapsTEAM / BACKGRID)
Image Credit: CHRISBRANDIS.COM / BACKGRID

Mark Wahlberg isn’t the only person in his family with a smoking-hot body! The 51-year-old actor and his shirtless bod were upstaged by his model wife Rhea Durham, 44, who showed off her bikini body in new photos from their trip to Barbados on December 29. Rhea rocked a sexy two-piece black bikini that highlighted her fit physique, as she enjoyed a dip in the Caribbean with her buff husband.

Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg in Barbados on Dec. 29 (Photo: CHRISBRANDIS.COM / BACKGRID)

While flaunting her hot body in her bikini, Rhea let her brunette hair down to soak up some Vitamin D from the sun. She enjoyed a stroll on the sand with a shirtless Mark, which is his go-to beach lookThe Departed actor wore a pair of colorful swim trunks and a black sunglasses.

Rhea and Mark have been living their best life in Barbados since before Christmas. Mark’s been showcasing his buff biceps and washboard abs in photos from throughout the trip. The love-birds even engaged in some sexy PDA when they went swimming together in the ocean on Dec. 22.

Mark Wahlberg vacations in Barbados on Dec. 29 (Photo: @246PapsTEAM / BACKGRID)

This is the second year in a row that Mark’s family has rang in the New Year in Barbados. The couple’s four childrenElla Rae, 19, Michael, 16, Brendan, 14, and Grace Margaret, 12, all came on the trip last year. Mark and Rhea were similarly photographed enjoying the beach and ocean while flaunting their impressive fit physiques in Barbados when they capped off 2021.

Overall, Mark had a pretty busy 2022 in his movie career. He starred in the action film Uncharted, with Tom Holland, and the biopic Father Stu, where he played the late boxer-turned-Catholic priest who lives with a muscle disorder. Mark had to gain 20 pounds for his role in Father Stu, but afterwards he got right back onto his strict fitness schedule. Mark’s very dedicated to exercising, which is why he’s got such a hot body!

