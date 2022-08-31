Mark Wahlberg, 51, Channels His Iconic Calvin Klein Ad As He Flexes In New Shirtless Selfie

Mark Wahlberg proved he’s still got the killer abs he had way back in the 90s! The Oscar-nominated actor, 51, took to his Instagram on Wednesday (August 31) to post a slew of shirtless selfies and it looked like he had just come from his 1992 Calvin Klein underwear photo shoot that launched him into superstardom. Flaunting his bulging biceps and rippling torso, Mark posed for his life, showing off all his hard work at the gym.

When the iconic Calvin Klein ad came out, it certainly caused quite the stir, as not only was Mark the hot new thing on the scene displaying his body in boxer briefs, but he also had the It model of the times, Kate Moss, straddling him. And she happened to be topless. That combination would make any fan of the aughts swoon! However, the British beauty doesn’t recall working on the campaign fondly.

When asked if she felt “objectified” at the photo shoot during her recent appearance on the Desert Island Discs podcast, Kate replied, “Yeah, completely, and vulnerable, and scared. I think they played on my vulnerability. I was quite young and innocent, Calvin loved that.” As for working with Mark, she explained, “Not very good memories. He was very macho, and it was all about him, and he had a big entourage. I was just this kind of model.”

Kate had previously discussed the topic in 2012. “It didn’t feel like me at all,” she told Vanity Fair. “I felt really bad about straddling this buff guy. I didn’t like it. I couldn’t get out of bed for two weeks. I thought I was going to die.”

In 2020, Mark also discussed the shoot in an interview with the Guardian. “I think I was probably a little rough around the edges,” he said. “Kind of doing my thing. I wasn’t very … worldly, let’s say that.” It appears he has made up with Kate since the shoot, as he added, “I’ve seen her and said hello. I think we saw each other at a concert here and there, we said hi and exchanged pleasantries.”