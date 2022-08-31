Mark Wahlberg, 51, Channels His Iconic Calvin Klein Ad As He Flexes In New Shirtless Selfie

The Oscar-nominated actor showed off his physique as if he were posing for his famous 1992 underwear ad.

By:
August 31, 2022 6:13PM EDT
View gallery
*EXCLUSIVE* Bridgetown, BARBADOS - 50-Year-old Hollywood Actor Mark Wahlberg lives up to his movie star status as he becomes the center of attention while on a family holiday in Barbados. The Transformers star was pictured having a great time on the beach with friends and also chatting away with Holidaymakers and members of the public, Mark looked in great spirits as he larked around with a friend on the beach and also enjoyed some American football. The super-fit actor also looked to be having conversations with a couple of ladies who are guests at the same hotel as wife Rhea relaxed on the beach topping up her sun tan. Pictured: Mark Wahlberg BACKGRID USA 5 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Charlie Pitt@246Paps / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Barbados, BARBADOS - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hollywood Actor Mark Wahlberg is pictured taking a dip in the ocean and enjoys a day at the beach while on his annual family holiday in Barbados.Pictured: Mark WahlbergBACKGRID USA 5 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: MEGA

Mark Wahlberg proved he’s still got the killer abs he had way back in the 90s! The Oscar-nominated actor, 51, took to his Instagram on Wednesday (August 31) to post a slew of shirtless selfies and it looked like he had just come from his 1992 Calvin Klein underwear photo shoot that launched him into superstardom. Flaunting his bulging biceps and rippling torso, Mark posed for his life, showing off all his hard work at the gym.

When the iconic Calvin Klein ad came out, it certainly caused quite the stir, as not only was Mark the hot new thing on the scene displaying his body in boxer briefs, but he also had the It model of the times, Kate Moss, straddling him. And she happened to be topless. That combination would make any fan of the aughts swoon! However, the British beauty doesn’t recall working on the campaign fondly.

When asked if she felt “objectified” at the photo shoot during her recent appearance on the Desert Island Discs podcast, Kate replied, “Yeah, completely, and vulnerable, and scared. I think they played on my vulnerability. I was quite young and innocent, Calvin loved that.” As for working with Mark, she explained, “Not very good memories. He was very macho, and it was all about him, and he had a big entourage. I was just this kind of model.”

Mark Walhberg discusses the Calvin Klein ad with the late Joan Rivers. (Bebeto Matthews/AP/Shutterstock)

Kate had previously discussed the topic in 2012. “It didn’t feel like me at all,” she told Vanity Fair. “I felt really bad about straddling this buff guy. I didn’t like it. I couldn’t get out of bed for two weeks. I thought I was going to die.”

In 2020, Mark also discussed the shoot in an interview with the Guardian. “I think I was probably a little rough around the edges,” he said. “Kind of doing my thing. I wasn’t very … worldly, let’s say that.” It appears he has made up with Kate since the shoot, as he added, “I’ve seen her and said hello. I think we saw each other at a concert here and there, we said hi and exchanged pleasantries.”

More From Our Partners

ad