Kate Moss Reveals She Felt ‘Objectified’ During Famous Calvin Klein Photoshoot With Mark Wahlberg

Kate Moss doesn’t have fond memories of her iconic 1992 Calvin Klein photoshoot, alongside Mark Wahlberg. The 48-year-old agreed that she felt “objectified” on the set of the shoot during a new interview with the Desert Island Discs podcast, released on Sunday, July 24. She also didn’t have the best recollections about her time with The Departed star.

The podcast host Lauren Laverne asked her about the shoot and asked if she’d felt objectified while posing for the famous campaign. “Yeah, completely, and vulnerable, and scared,” she said. “I think they played on my vulnerability. I was quite young and innocent, Calvin loved that.” She also revealed that for the weeks leading up to the shoot, she had other issues to overcome. “I couldn’t get out of bed and had severe anxiety,” she explained.

When Lauren first asked Kate about the shoot, she didn’t have the most glowing things to say about Mark, which only led to feeling further objectified. “Not very good memories. He was very macho, and it was all about him, and he had a big entourage,” she said. “I was just this kind of model.”

Kate had previously spoken about her struggles with anxiety ahead of the shoot in a 2012 interview with Vanity Fair. “It didn’t feel like me at all. I felt really bad about straddling this buff guy. I didn’t like it. I couldn’t get out of bed for two weeks. I thought I was going to die,” she said.

Other than the Calvin Klein shoot, Kate also touched on her past romance with Johnny Depp in the 90s, which became a point of discussion amid the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Kate testified via video during the trial to say that her former boyfriend had never pushed her down a flight of stairs or abused her after Amber had referred to a rumor that he had during her testimony.