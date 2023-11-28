Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick Pose for Rare Family Selfie With All 3 Kids

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Happy holidays from Sarah Jessica Parker and her family! The And Just Like That actress, 58, spent time with husband Matthew Broderick, 61, and their three children over the Thanksgiving weekend and they all took an adorable selfie together that the couple’s son James, 21, posted to Instagram. In the photo, the family of five, which includes Sarah and Matthew’s twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, 14, cuddled in bed together and all looked at the camera as James snapped the selfie. “Cheers, California,” the Brown University student captioned his post from November 26.

Sarah was comfortably snuggled in between James and her daughters in the cute family photo, while Matthew laid on the opposite side of the twins in bed. The Hocus Pocus actress didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup which allowed her to show off her natural beauty. Sarah also rocked her signature curly hair that was giving major Carrie Bradshaw vibes.

It’s rare to see Sarah, her husband, and their three kids all in one picture together. In September 2022, the Emmy Award winner was joined by Matthew and their twins at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere in New York, but James missed the event since he goes to college in Providence, Rhode Island. However, James did join his famous dad for the Father of the Year Awards in Times Square in June 2023.

Earlier this year, Sarah gave some insight into her family dynamics when she was on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast. “We cook every night. It’s a source of huge amount of pride for everybody,” she said during the July podcast interview. “We really do cook five to six nights a week for sure. We have always have a Sunday dinner—we invite people.”

The mom-of-three also explained that she’s taught her children to work hard for what they want. “I think it’s a great way of living for children that their needs are met — to be fed, safe and loved, the important things in life,” she said. “But they should pine for things, they should want things. And we should also be interested in, how do they contribute to the things?”