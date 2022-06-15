Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.

Although Sarah and her other two kids, 12-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha, didn’t join James and Matthew for the special night out, it was great to see the bond between the father and son as they mingled with each other and other guests. Matthew also happily posed solo near a big display of his cover photo, which showed him sitting and wearing a suit and tie similar to the one he was wearing that night. He also accessorized with his round black framed glasses.

Before Matthew and James’ latest outing, they made headlines when they attended the Neil Simon Broadway play Plaza Suite along with Sarah, Marion, and Tabitha in March. They all lovingly posed on the red carpet together and James got to show off his height when he stopped for a photo in between his two little sisters. The guys wore suit and ties as they usually do for big events, and Sarah and the girls wore gorgeous fashionable dresses.

View Related Gallery Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker: Photos Of The Actor Couple On Their 25th Anniversary Power couple Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker have been married since 1997. The actors were first introduced by one of Parker's brothers at the theater company they were both working at back in 1991. They went on their first date the next year and in 1995 the couple co-starred in Broadway revival of 'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying'. Though both celebrated thespians, the pair only share one on-screen credit with the 2005 Amy Sedaris film version of 'Strangers With Candy'. They have, however, appeared in two major Broadway shows opposite one another, most recently in 2020's 'Plaza Suite'. The couple has a son James, who was born in 2002. They waited to have their next children, welcoming twins Marion and Tabitha via surrogate in 2009. Here, the couple attends the Broadway opening night of 'Hamilton' in NYC on Aug. 6, 2015. SJP dazzled in gree while Matthew went with a dapper blue suit. Want to see more photos of the couple? Click through the gallery! Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker Plaza Suite Broadway Opening, Hudson Theatre, New York, USA - 28 Mar 2022

When James isn’t attending fancy outings with his parents, he’s attending Brown University in Rhode Island. He started the prestigious university after graduating from high school last year. Sarah took to Instagram to commemorate the special occasion and send him love, and she also posted a poem when he left to attend Brown.

“In the span of 7 days. One crosses the threshold into his freshman year of college. The other 2 into 7th grade. The house is different. We are different,” she wrote alongside a photo of James from behind as he walked away. “They need us more. And far less. So many know. Gutted at the time passed. Passing. Exhilarated by the possibilities that await them. The love. The love. The love.”