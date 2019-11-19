Sarah Jessica Parker Holds Hands With Adorable Twin Daughters, 10, On Breakfast Date

Sarah Jessica Parker had her hands full — literally — while out and about with her adorable twins in NYC. Tabitha and Marion Broderick, 10, looked super cute while grabbing breakfast in their winter coats!

Oh, how time flies! Sarah Jessica Parker‘s 10-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion Broderick, are somehow 10 years old already. SJP’s adorable girls, whom she shares with her husband, The Producers star Matthew Broderick, aren’t identical twins, but they’re definitely equally cute! The trio braved the cold in New York City on November 19 to grab breakfast together, and, ever the fashionistas, wore super-cute ensembles. Rather than going with something chic, Sarah, 54, went with something warm, keeping it trendy with a fisherman beanie, sweatpants, booties, crossbody purse, and a parka with a furry collar.

Tabitha and Marion looked cute as buttons in their kid-friendly outfits: hooded parkas, leggings, sneakers, and colorful backpacks. It’s clear that they’ve rejected the matchy-matchy clothing some parents force onto twins, and express their own style. One of the Sex and the City star’s daughters clearly leans toward all-black everything, while the other is all about color and fun prints. They’re both channeling the best of their mom’s wild style. Scroll down to see a pic of Sarah and her daughters in their winter gear, holding hands in NYC!

We rarely see Sarah and Matthew’s daughters out and about, more so their 16-year-old son, James Broderick. But she does share pics of the girls on social media. Marion and Tabitha just celebrated their 10th birthday on June 22, and she gushed about her love for them on Instagram twice. First, she shared a pic of the cuties as toddlers, captioned, “Today you are 10. And I could spend hours remembering all the moments between your arrival and today. Happy birthday you decaders! I love you.”

She also shared a slideshow of pics of her girls, captioned, “June 22nd, 2019, 10 years of a brand new love. Sisters. You turned our lives inside out and upside down, filled and continue to fill all the remaining space with endless surprises, romance, sentimentality, art and a bounty of a sort of love we didn’t even know we were missing.” So sweet.