Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins, 13, Are Nearly As Tall As Her As They Join Her For ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, brought almost her entire family to the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere event on Tuesday, September 27, including her 13-year-old twins. The actress posed for photos with husband Matthew Broderick, 60, and their daughters Tabitha and Marion on the red carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Sarah’s twins were nearly as tall as her in the adorable family photos.

Tabitha and Marion both wore peep-toe heels from their famous mom’s SJP Collection, which just launched the stylish Fall 2022 Collection. Tabitha rocked a cute black mini dress while Marion stunned in a sequin dress. Their dad Matthew looked very handsome in a grey suit with a brown tie.

Last but not least, Sarah wore a silver and purple floral top with a pair of lilac pants and chic hot pink pumps from her SJP Collection. The Sex and the City alum was all smiles posing on the red carpet with her family, minus son James, 19, who skipped the event probably because he’s busy with college classes at Brown University in Rhode Island.

Sarah returns to the Hocus Pocus franchise almost 30 years after she played Sarah Sanderson in the original flick. She took pictures with her co-stars Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy at the red carpet premiere on Tuesday. In the Disney+ sequel film, the trio return as the Sanderson sisters who have their eyes on revenge when they make it back to Salem, thanks to the Black Flame Candle.

Doug Jones, who played Billy Butcherson in the original film, is also reprising his role for the sequel. The new cast members include Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham, Sam Richardson, Whitney Peak and Belissa Escobedo. Hocus Pocus 2 premieres Friday, Stepember 30 on Disney+.