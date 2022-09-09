‘Hocus Pocus 2’ New Trailer: The Sanderson Sisters Plan Their Revenge

Hello, sisters! The Sanderson sisters make their long-awaited return in the official trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, released by Disney on September 9 during the D23 EXPO. The Sanderson have their eyes on revenge when they make it back to Salem.

The trailer begins with the early days of the Sanderson sisters. Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham plays the woman who gave Winifred, Mary, and Sarah their powers. “They were right to fear thee. Magic has a way of uniting. Happy 16th birthday, child,” The Witch says. And the rest is history.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are back as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, who infamously terrorized Salem in the first Hocus Pocus film, which came out way back in 1993. Doug Jones, who played Billy Butcherson in the original film, is the only other actor returning for the sequel. New cast members include Sam Richardson as Olde Salem Magic Shoppe owner Gilbert. Whitney Peak and Belissa Escobedo play a pair of high school students who accidentally conjure the Sanderson sisters. Lilia Buckingham, Tony Hale, and Froy Gutierrez also star.

Disney released the teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 on June 28. It shows the moment the Sanderson Sisters return to Salem, thanks to the Black Flame Candle. Disney also released the official synopsis for the sequel, which reads, “It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.”

The sequel to Hocus Pocus was green-lit with its three original stars in May 2021. Filming took place in late 2021 in Salem, Massachusetts, and Newport, Rhode Island. John Debney, the composer of the original film, is returning to work on the sequel. Hocus Pocus 2 arrives on Disney+ on September 30.