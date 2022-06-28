‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Trailer: The Sanderson Sisters Make A Witchy Comeback 29 Years Later

It’s been 29 years since Hocus Pocus was released in theaters. Do you feel old yet? After almost 3 decades, fans are finally getting the sequel they’ve always wanted. On June 28, Disney+ released the first teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2. The wait did not disappoint.

The trailer begins with two of the new characters lighting the Black Flame Candle, just as Max did all those years ago. The girls bring back the Sanderson sisters, who return to Salem with a vengeance. “Pack up your children. Yes, Salem, we’re back!” Winifred proclaims upon their return.

At the end of the trailer, a man comes up to the Sanderson sisters and tells them, “I bet you’re looking for the stage.” Winifred replies, “Always.” Give us another epic musical moment!

The official synopsis for the sequel reads, “It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.”

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are back as Winifred, Sarah, and Sarah. After talk for years about returning for a sequel, the ladies finally made it happen. Doug Jones is also reprising the fan-favorite role of Billy Butcherson. New cast members include Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham, Froyan Gutierrez, and Tony Hale.

The original movie hit theaters in 1993. While it wasn’t a box office blockbuster then, the film has become wildly successful in the decades since. Hocus Pocus is now a Halloween cult classic. Every year, families watch Hocus Pocus for all the witchy fun. The sequel is likely to follow suit. Hocus Pocus 2 will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning September 30.