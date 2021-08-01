See Pics

Sarah Jessica Parker Rocks Black Swimsuit In Rare Pics With Twin Daughters, 12, & Matthew Broderick

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Sarah Jessica Parker stunned on the beach in The Hamptons while on a break from filming the ‘Sex & The City’ reboot with her husband and daughters.

Sarah Jessica Parker has stepped out with her family while on a break from filming the Sex & The City revival series, And Just Like That. The actress turned shoe designer has been spotted all over New York City alongside her co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in recent weeks, however she maximized her time off by heading out east to The Hamptons. The 56-year-old was seen rocking a black one piece swimsuit alongside her husband Mathew Broderick and their twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion, 12.

Sarah Jessica Parker with her family. Image: SplashNews

The Hocus Pocus alum showed off her glowing tan as she pulled her dark blonde hair back into a messy up-do, and protected her eyes with black sunglasses. She was also seen holding up a book as she laid down on the sand. Her hubby kept it casual in a tee and shorts as he was seen strolling alongside the coastline with his daughters. Both of the girls appeared to be enjoying the sunny New York weather, as they hung out on the golden sand with their parents.

While SJP usually keeps her family life out of the spotlight, she was seen rocking a similar fit in the Hamptons last summer! Sarah cut a chic figure as she relaxed on the beach in a black one-piece swimsuit over the Fourth of July weekend. She wore a light, white button-down over the top of her swimmers, and accessorized with dark sunglasses. She also pulled her highlighted tresses into a messy top knot, and looked effortlessly cool.

As fans would know, the actress has been hard at work filming the SATC reboot. The continuation story will welcome back many of the beloved cast members from the original series. It was even confirmed that all of the ladies’ significant others would also be back, with Chris Noth reprising the role of Mr. Big, David Eigenberg as Miranda’s hubby Steve, and Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, Charlotte’s lovable hub. We can’t wait!