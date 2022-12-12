SJP & Matthew Broderick Bring Son, 20, & Twin Girls, 13, To Broadway Show On Rare Family Outing

The entire family likes it hot. Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick were in attendance for the Sunday (Dec. 11) opening of Some Like It Hot on Broadway, but they weren’t alone. SJP, 57, and Matthew, 60, made it a rare family outing by bringing their children: their eldest son, James Broderick, and their twin girls, Tabitha and Marion Broderick. And, like their famous parents, they dressed up for the occasion.

Matthew, 20, wore a dapper suit with a tie that sported a festive plaid design. Tabitha, 13, opted for a chocolate-colored dress that matched her brunette tresses with a silver coat. Marion, 13, went with red for the evening by dressing in a ruby dress with a red-and-gold coat. Their parents also dressed for a night on Broadway, with the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star wearing a dark-blue plaid suit, while SJP went with a sparkly blue dress (with accentuating pearls.) The And Just Like That… star dressed in a chic white overcoat to ward off the cold NYC temperatures.

While SJP and Matthew have done their best to shield their children from the pressures of fame (and give them a childhood away from the paparazzi cameras), the Broderick children have joined their parents for a few high-profile events in 2022. Most notably, Marion and Tabitha attended the New York City premiere of Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the 1993 Halloween staple.

SJP and Matthew’s eldest recently turned 20, and James’s mother observed the occasion with a sweet post on Instagram. “Oct. 28, 2022 ‘It was 20 years ago today…’” she captioned the gallery that showed James through the year. “The plates shifted. All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified, and in brilliant new colors. Today the kaleidoscope spins with all the memories. In all the glorious shapes, changes, and perspectives you have brought to our lives.”

Earlier in the year, Sarah mourned the loss of her stepfather, Paul Griffin Forste. The 76-year-old passed away on Sept. 28 from an “unexpected and rapid illness” while next to his “adored wife Barbara of 54 years.” Shortly after the loss of her stepfather, SJP posted a throwback photo of him. “Godspeed,” she wrote. “Strong like a bull. Till the end. At home and among all those who loved you dearly, you will be missed always. “We will take good care of Mommy, who you worshipped for 54 years.”