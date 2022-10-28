Sarah Jessica Parker Wishes Son James A Happy 20th Birthday With Rare Photos & Sweet Tribute: ‘I Love You So’

Sarah Jessica Parker‘s little boy is all grown up! The 57-year-old Sex and the City alum took to Instagram on Friday to pen a heartfelt note to her firstborn, James, on his 20th birthday. “Oct. 28, 2022 ‘It was 20 years ago today…’ The plates shifted. All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors,” she wrote alongside three photos of James as a child. “Today the kaleidoscope spins with all the memories. In all the glorious shapes, changes and perspectives you have brought to our lives.”

“Happy birthday my son. I love you so,” she continued. “Xxx, Mama”. Sarah’s famous friends took to the comment section of her touching post to join her in wishing James the happiest of birthdays. “Oh happy happy birthday to the great @jwbr0derick,” Ali Wentworth wrote with a red heart emoji. “Happy Birthday JW! Feels like yesterday,” Andy Cohen chimed in. Actress Amy Sedaris added, “He is adorable!! Happy Birthday James Wilkie The prettiest eyelashes then and now.”

James is the oldest child Sarah shares with her actor husband Matthew Broderick, 60. They’re also the doting parents of 13-year-old twin daughters Tabitha and Marion. James lives his life out of the spotlight, but he did join Matthew at an event over the summer that celebrated the actor’s cover of Haute Living magazine. Meanwhile, his sisters joined their parents in September for the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 in New York City.

The Golden Globe winner shared a sentimental note for her son as well for his 19th birthday. “He is 19. Today. He doesn’t wake with us. He is in his life. Away. In his studies. Among new friends. Sending home details. There is so much to tell,” Sarah wrote to accompany a photo of him. As she mentioned, James is enrolled in college, which he started in 2021. “New adults making lasting impressions. Opening his still young eyes. New thoughts. New books. New and different mornings,” she sweetly added.

“On this one, it’s bittersweet. Not to be with him. To wish him the most happiest of birthdays. Our Scorpio. Our Oct baby. Our JW. Happy Birthday. Balloons. Candles. Hoping every birthday wish to come true,” she continued.

Sarah adores her children and being a mom, calling motherhood “the most perfectly overwhelming experience” in a 2009 interview with PEOPLE, when her twins were just babies. And in a more recent interview, she revealed how she handles being a parent as a celebrity. “Like any parent, I just try to be present, pay attention, ask questions, and then allow them the freedom to monitor themselves,” she explained to InStyle in 2021. “Hopefully, they’ll live by our example. It’s hard, because you want to give them freedom, but as a parent you have to be willing to not be liked by your child sometimes.”