Tish Cyrus & Dominic Purcell Passionately Kiss in Sweet Anniversary Post: ‘So Grateful’

Tish Cyrus wrote a loving tribute to her husband Dominic Purcell on Instagram on Saturday, November 25. The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary of going public together with a romantic photo of them kissing, which you can see here. She posted a loving photo of the two of them posing in front of a pool with a scenic ocean view, and the two of them kissing.

In the first photo, Tish, 56, hugged Dominic, 53, and he gave her a kiss on the cheek. The second photo had the two of them kissing each other. Tish rocked a fuzzy bucket hat with a white top and a pair of jeans. The Prison Break actor sported a maroon trucker hat and white t-shirt as he smooched his wife.

In the caption, Tish, who is Miley Cyrus’ mother, included the date and wrote about how special it’s been since the two of them got together. “One year ago today, I said ‘YES,'” she wrote with a heart emoji. “And what an amazing year it’s been…. So grateful for this one….”

Tish revealed that she was dating Dominic in an Instagram Story back in November 2022. Rumors had begun when the two of them left flirty comments on each other’s Instagram in August 2022, and they went public when Tish shared their photo on social media.

Shortly after going public, Dominic proposed to Miley’s mom in April. The proposal came one year after Tish had filed for divorce from her husband of almost 30 years Billy Ray Cyrus. The former couple announced their split in a joint statement in April 2022. “We have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths,” they said.

Dominic and Tish got married in a romantic ceremony in Malibu in August. “8.19.23 married my best friend and it was magical,” she wrote in an Instagram post, announcing their wedding. About four months after tying the knot, it’s clear the couple are very happy together.