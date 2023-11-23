Beyoncé Looks Gorgeous in Surprise Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Appearance

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

We’re definitely thankful for Beyoncé during this Thanksgiving season. The “Crazy in Love” singer, 42, made a surprise appearance during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to share a new trailer for her Renaissance tour movie on Thursday, November 23. Bey looked absolutely stunning in the short pre-recorded video message before the new trailer played.

In the clip, Beyoncé had on a black top with some white polka dots on the short sleeves. She wore her hair in a flowing, slightly curled style, and she accessorized with some long, sparkling earrings. “Hey, it’s Beyoncé, wishing you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving,” she said. “I’m so honored to share with you the first look at the new Renaissance film trailer.”

The trailer then gave fans new glimpses of the upcoming concert movie. It began with a cute moment where Beyoncé was talking to her younger daughter Rumi Carter, 6, who was filming with a phone. The singer told her to turn it on the side to film. The other clips shown in the trailer included some backstage footage and some behind-the-scenes moments taken from the tour. Naturally, there were also plenty of performance clips and crowd shots.

Beyoncé dropped the worldwide trailer for the concert movie earlier in November, after releasing the first trailer back in October. The movie will give many more members of the Beyhive to see her Renaissance tour concert in theaters on December 1.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour was one of the hottest concert tours of the summer. She began the run with a European leg in May, and the tour ran until October 1, when she wrapped up her North American leg in Kansas City on October 1.

Queen B isn’t the only musical superstar to release a concert film this year. Taylor Swift dropped her Eras Tour movie in October, and Beyoncé made a surprise appearance to support the “Anti-Hero” popstar. Taylor posted a photo of the two of them sitting together and thanked Beyoncé for coming out to the premiere. “I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” she said. “She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”