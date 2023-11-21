Watch Travis Kelce’s Reaction to a Fan’s Taylor Swift-Themed ‘Karma’ Sign at His Football Game

Image Credit: SARAH YENESEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock, Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift wasn’t at Travis Kelce’s football game yesterday, but she was there in spirit! While warming up, the 34-year-old athlete stopped on the field to glance at a Swiftie’s sign on November 20, as seen in a TikTok video shared by ESPN. The sign featured the same lyric that Taylor, 33, sang to her beau in Argentina a week ago — “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.”

As he walked down the field, Travis waved to the crowd, and he was seen smiling after noticing the fan’s sign. Many TikTok users found his reaction adorable, as one commented on the video, “Aww, his smile when he saw it!” Another even chimed in to point out that they “had a poster that said, ‘I’m in my Kelce era!’ with a bunch of drawings,” at the game.

Many were hoping that the “Lover” artist would make it to the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Philadelphia Eagles that evening. Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, plays for the Eagles, and they won their first game against the Chiefs since 2009. However, Taylor was still in South America on the second leg of her Eras Tour due to recent changes on her tour schedule. She had to postpone her concert in Brazil on November 18 because of the extreme heat after a fan died.

Since the Taylor-Travis buzz doesn’t appear to be dying down, fans can’t get enough of the happy couple. The NFL star has been the most outspoken one when it comes to their relationship. Hours before the Chiefs and Eagles faced off, Travis’ WSJ Magazine interview was published for the December/January 2024 issue. In it, the athlete confirmed that he and Taylor started talking after he couldn’t meet up with her backstage at her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City in July. Not only that, but Travis also pointed out that he and Taylor bonded over their similar family values.

“Everybody knows I’m a family guy,” he explained. “Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley.”

As for which of Taylor’s eras was his favorite, Travis picked 1989 and noted that his favorite song was “Blank Space” because of the lyric “I could make a bad guy good for the weekend.”

“That’s a helluva line!” he noted. “I’ve never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f**king mind-blowing. I’m learning every day.”