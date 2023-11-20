Is Taylor Swift at the Chiefs Game? Why She Skipped Travis Kelce’s Game Against The Eagles

Image Credit: PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift, 33, sadly couldn’t cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce, 34, at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, November 20. The “Style” singer was expected to be at the football showdown between Travis and brother Jason Kelce, center for the Eagles, at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri before a change in her Eras Tour schedule messed everything up.

Taylor had to postpone her concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil from Saturday, November 18 to the night of the Chiefs-Eagles game because of the extreme heat in Brazil that resulted in the death of one of Taylor’s fans, 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides. Taylor announced the show was canceled via her Instagram Story, before it was revealed by organizer Time for Fun that the concert was postponed to Monday night, crushing Taylor’s opportunity to see Travis play in his home city.

Prior to the developments in Rio, a source close to Taylor and Travis told Entertainment Tonight that the couple was planning to introduce their parents to each other at the Chiefs game. The meet-up was supposed to involve Travis’ parents, Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce, and Taylor’s mom and dad, Andrea Swift and Scott Swift. While Scott, 71, is famously a big Eagles fan, ET reported that his loyalty is possibly “swaying” since his daughter became involved with Travis. Scott recently bonded with Travis in the VIP section at Taylor’s concert in Argentina on November 11.

📷| Scott Swift recording Travis Kelce at tonights show 😭#BuenosAiresTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/yaGK5SVbno — Everything Eras (@EverythingEras) November 12, 2023

Taylor spent this past weekend performing in Brazil, but sadly her show on Friday, November 17 was marked by the tragic death of a 23-year-old fan. According to multiple outlets, Benevides, a college student studying psychology, went into cardiac arrest at the stadium amidst the extreme While en route to the emergency room, Benevides reportedly suffered from cardiac arrest a second time and was pronounced dead before she could be revived.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it’s with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Taylor wrote in a message on her Instagram Stories regarding the tragedy. “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young. I’m not going to be able to speak about this from the stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it.”

The day after Benevides’ death, Taylor canceled her concert due to the rising temperature in Rio. She returned to the stage on Sunday, November 19 and performed an emotional rendition of her track “Bigger Than the Whole Sky,” which many fans perceived to be a silent tribute to Benevides. Taylor’s next show is on November 24 in São Paulo, Brazil.