‘The View’ Hosts Discuss Travis Kelce’s ‘Red Flags’ Amid His Romance With Taylor Swift

Image Credit: ABC / Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift‘s new boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 34, came under fire during a recent episode of The View. Although Alyssa Farah Griffin was in favor of their coupling, her co-hosts Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin were not. “Some of the things he said raised some red flags for me,” the 55-year-old said of Travis’ recent interview with WSJ. Magazine.

Sunny then questioned if the 34-year-old is “hiding” something amid his romance with the songstress. “He said, ‘The biggest thing to me: Make sure I don’t say anything that would push Taylor away.’ What is he hiding then?” she said. “For me, I want to know the good, the bad, and the ugly up-front.” She also had doubts about Travis’ choice to have his rep ensure that he “doesn’t offend her in any way” during the interview with the mag.

Meanwhile, Sara, 46, expressed that her “red flag” regarding Travis was his emphasis on retirement. “The red flag for me was when he admitted to thinking about retirement,” she explained. “The quote was, he confesses that he thinks about it nonstop ‘more than anyone could ever imagine.’” Sara went on to highlight how much of a star Travis is in the NFL world. “He is huge in the football world, and then you go to Taylor Swift land, and I think that if you were thinking about next chapters, this would be lovely,” she added.

Soon after the 46-year-old made her remarks, Sunny backed her up. “It’s a very comfortable next chapter,” she quipped. Sara then continued and said that Travis appears to be “looking for a second act” amid his relationship with the Grammy winner. Alyssa, 34, then chimed in to seemingly warn Taylor. “It is hard at that level of celebrity to find people with the right intentions,” she said. “He seems like a very nice guy and I root for them, but I do think she has to be careful.”

The View co-hosts latest take on Taylor’s new beau comes just one day after his cover story for WSJ. Magazine was published. In the interview, Travis candidly opened up about his experience dating someone as famous as Taylor. “Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them…. I’ve never dealt with it,” he said. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it…. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”