Taylor Swift Suffers Heel Malfunction During Her Concert & Proves She’s a Real-Life Barbie

Put Taylor Swift in the next Barbie movie! While performing in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, November 20, the 33-year-old singer suffered a wardrobe malfunction, leading her to become a “real-life Barbie” so she wouldn’t miss a beat of her show. The heel on one of Taylor’s Christian Louboutin boots broke, and after she attempted to adjust her footwear, she tossed the heel across the stage and carried on with her performance. “You’re making me feel amazing right now,” Taylor said to the crowd.

For the rest of her Lover set, the “Cruel Summer” singer stood on her tip toes and bravely carried on with her performance despite the mishap. Her fans took to social media to praise Taylor for being a “real-life Barbie” at her show in Brazil. One fan even shared a picture of Taylor’s broken heel in their bag after the concert.

taylor swift is so real life barbie that even he broken heel didn’t effect the position of her foot pic.twitter.com/uktqg0WnDg — mirrorball 🪩 (@penthouseheart) November 21, 2023

Taylor played her final show in Rio on Monday after having to reschedule her Saturday, November 18 show due to the extreme heat wave in the country. The change in her Eras Tour schedule caused Taylor to miss boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s football game against his brother Jason Kelce on Monday night. Taylor was reportedly set to attend the Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles game at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri with her parents, who were allegedly going to meet Travis’ mom and dad for the first time. However, those plans didn’t come to fruition because of Taylor’s jam-packed tour schedule.

Before Taylor’s first show in Rio on Friday, November 17, a 23-year-old fan named Ana Clara Benevides died after going into cardiac arrest amidst the extreme heat at the stadium. Taylor mourned the college student’s death with a message on her Instagram following the tragedy. “I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it is with her shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Taylor began her statement.

“I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this,” her statement continued. “There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young. I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

After taking a night off from her concert in Brazil, Taylor returned to the stage on Sunday, November 19 where she performed an emotional rendition of “Bigger Than the Whole Sky” as a silent tribute to her late fan.