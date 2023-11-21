Savannah Chrisley Celebrates Big Win in Parents’ Appeal Amid Prison Sentences

Image Credit: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Savannah Chrisley seemed thrilled as she announced that the 11th Circuit Court would hear oral arguments in her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley’s tax fraud case in an Instagram video on Monday, November 20. The reality star, 26, explained that she wasn’t planning on having a normal Thanksgiving celebration this year as her mom, 50, and dad, 54, were currently in prison after being found guilty of tax fraud, but she celebrated the win.

Savannah revealed that she and her family members were planning on having a scaled-down holiday this year, but she was over the moon after learning about the oral arguments. “We are spending Thanksgiving a little different this year because I wasn’t going to fake it. I wasn’t going to do the traditional Thanksgiving we’re always used to, but I got a call this morning, and the appeals court has granted our oral arguments,” she said. “I literally was sobbing, and it’s one step closer to getting mom and dad home. The kids were freaking out. I’m freaking out. I got to explain it to Chloe. It’s just amazing.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star proceeded to explain that they would get to make their arguments in early 2024 and explained what a big deal it was. “The week of March 25, we will have oral arguments,” she said. “Only about 6% of cases that are submitted for oral arguments get accepted. So this is huge news. We get to go and argue [about] why mom and dad should be home. So, God is good! Thanksgiving win!”

In the caption, Savannah gave more of a description about what a “critical moment” oral arguments can be. “The briefs are written, and the panel may already be leaning towards a decision. Oral argument, therefore, is an opportunity to cement the panel’s decision in your favor, or perhaps your final chance to save your case!” she wrote.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently serving 12 and seven-year prison sentences, respectively. They had been found guilty on tax fraud charges in June 2022, and they received their sentences in November of that year. They turned themselves in to begin their sentences on January 17.