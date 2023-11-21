Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Step Out for Fun Date Night at a Hockey Game: Watch

Image Credit: People Picture/Patric Fouad/Shutterstock

Mom and Dad’s night out! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left their kids, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, at home to enjoy a Vancouver Canucks hockey game on November 20. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted sitting in the VIP box as the Canucks took on the San Jose Sharks.

After the Canucks scored, Prince Harry, 39, excitedly began cheering for the team. He stood up and began applauding with the crowd. Prince Harry did a little celebratory dance as Meghan, 42, stood up beside him. Prince Harry sweetly put his hand on Meghan’s back in a cute PDA moment.

Earlier, Prince Harry took the ice and made the first puck drop. Prince Harry’s appearance marks 21 years after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, made the ceremonial puck drop at a Canucks vs. Sharks game in 2002. The late monarch was visiting Vancouver during her Canada tour at the time.

Two points and two new #Canucks fans tonight! pic.twitter.com/tpHDDZg5Il — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 21, 2023

Meghan recently made a surprise appearance at Variety’s Power of Women event on November 16. The Suits alum looked gorgeous in a nude gown as she helped celebrate the new honorees. Meghan was an honoree the previous year.

In a rare interview on the Power of Women carpet, Meghan opened up about celebrating the holidays with Prince Harry and their kids. She gushed to E! News that she and Harry are “creating new” holiday traditions with their kids. “And we’re enjoying every moment of it,” she said. “I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children.”

The former actress also reflected on the success of Suits, which has become one of Netflix’s most popular acquired series of all time after its release in June. “It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew,” she told Variety. “We had a really fun time. I was on it for 7 seasons, so quite a bit. But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”