‘Summer House’ Star Lindsay Hubbard Enjoys Date with Johnny Bananas After Carl Radke Split: Report

Image Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock, Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Lindsay Hubbard went on a romantic outing with Johnny Bananas about three months after her engagement to Carl Radke got called off, according to a report from Page Six on Friday, November 17. The reality star, 37, was spotted out with the Real World alum, 41, in New York’s West Village on what was supposed to be her wedding day to Carl, 38. The pair were reportedly planning on spending their wedding weekend in Mexico, but announced that they’d split in September.

Eyewitnesses reportedly said that they saw Lindsay holding hands with Johnny as they walked around the Big Apple neighborhood. They reportedly enjoyed a dinner at Loring Place. Insiders told the outlet that she was looking to keep her mind off the wedding day, and that it would be “hard for her.” So, an intimate dinner date sounds like the perfect distraction.

The Summer House stars first met while working on the show in 2016. After a brief fling in 2019, they went official in 2022, and got engaged in August 2022. Reports that Lindsay and Carl had split surfaced at the end of August. In September, Carl spoke out and revealed that the wedding wouldn’t be happening. “Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” he said in a statement to People. “There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding.”

Lindsay released her own statement on social media a few days later. “My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all – with no answers or closure on why,” she said. “I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.”

The outing came shortly after Johnny had a hot and steamy kiss with his House of Villians co-star Corinne Olympios. He opened up about the kiss to Hollywood Life in an exclusive interview. “I’ll put it this way — we’re more than friends, less than lovers,” he said.