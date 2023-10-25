Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Avoid Each Other at ‘Winter House’ Party as They Cross Paths After Breaking Up

Image Credit: NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke steered clear of one another as they made their first public appearance at a party celebrating the premiere of season 3 of Winter House in New York City on Tuesday, October 24, according to a report from People. The former couple were making their first public appearance since the split at Rocco’s Sports and Recreation bar with their co-stars.

The outlet reported that the two of them were both “in good spirits,” but they didn’t interact with one another at the party. Carl reportedly got to the party first and went to one side of the bar to talk to people and snap photos with fans. When Lindsay arrived, she moved in the other direction and hung out with her co-stars. Carl stepped out soon afterward, and his ex did the same, shortly after.

Their fellow Winter House cast members Kory Keefer, Brian Benni, Casey Craig, Jordan Emanuel, Katie Flood, Alex Propson, Jason Cameron, Samantha Feher, and Tom Schwartz were all also in attendance.

It was first reported that Lindsay and Carl had broken up in August. The pair had started dating in October 2021, and got engaged in August 2022. The pair were reportedly planning on getting married in November, and the breakup will likely play out in the next season of Summer House, an insider told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

About two weeks after the split, Carl confirmed that the wedding was off in a statement to People. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves,” he said.

A few days later, Lindsay released her own (since-deleted) statement on social media. “My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all – with no answers or closure on why. I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me,” she wrote.