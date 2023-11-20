‘House of Villains’ Star Johnny Bananas Reveals if He’s Dating Co-Star Corinne Olympios

Johnny Bananas and Corinne Olympios sparked romance rumors after that steamy hot tub scene in House of Villains, so viewers want to know if they’re dating IRL. The Challenge alum, 41, revealed their relationship status during an exclusive video interview with Hollywood Life.

“What are we? What aren’t we?” Johnny jokingly asked before explaining the truth behind their relationship status. “So, listen. Obviously, you can tell there’s definitely a lot of chemistry there. The sparks flew on House of Villains. I mean, the hot tub scene that they did is arguably one of the greatest edits in reality television history. I’ll put it this way — we’re more than friends, less than lovers.”

The duo openly flirted with each other during the time together on E!’s series, which features 10 of reality TV’s most infamous villains from shows such as The Bachelor, Love Is Blind, The Apprentice and more. The cast members compete for a cash prize of $200,000, and whoever wins is crowned “American’s Ultimate Supervillain.”

Earlier this week, Corinne, 31, fueled romance rumors by posting several Instagram photos with Johnny. Both were wearing Riot Society T-shirts that read, “In my villain era.” In one of the pictures, Johnny appeared to lean in closer to Corinne while she looked at the camera. Two weeks prior, Johnny replied to Corinne via X (formerly known as Twitter) with a super flirtatious answer to her tweet that read, “Who’s watching House of Villains tonight on E! tonight at 10 p.m.?”

“You … me … hot tub,” Johnny tweeted in reply with multiple emojis: a thumbs up, a devil face, a corn and a banana. Moreover, in a photo obtained exclusively by Hollywood Life, Johnny and Corinne packed on the PDA at the opening of Rumble Boxing in East Boca Raton, Florida.

Although they aren’t in an official relationship at the moment, Johnny emphasized to Hollywood Life that the Bachelor season 21 contestant is “honestly one of my favorite human beings I’ve ever met.”

“We’re so great together, we work so great together, we have such a good time,” he elaborated before noting, “However … it’s a difficult world to try and hold down any sort of, like, you know, functional relationship. So, right now, we’re just kind of, you know, enjoying each other’s company, taking things slow, you know, we’re, obviously still really close.”