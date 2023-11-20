Cameron Diaz Carries Daughter Raddix, 3, on Sweet Family Outing With Benji Madden

Image Credit: Marc Patrick/BFA/Shutterstock

Cameron Diaz had a wonderful Sunday morning family breakfast on November 19. The actress, 51, was seen carrying her daughter Raddix, 3, as she walked alongside her husband Benji Madden, 44, in the new photos, which you can see here, via Page Six. The Vanilla Sky star was all smiles as she made her way to her car after their family meal.

It seemed the family had a lot of laughs during their outing to Tre Lune in Montecito. In one photo, Cameron was seen holding hands with her daughter with a big smile on her face. Raddix appeared to be pulling her arm as they left the restaurant. Cameron sported a black button-down shirt with matching slacks and a fanny pack, as well as a pair of sandals. In another shot, she held her daughter on their way to the car, while Benji held her tiny red sneakers. Benji rocked a black hoodie and matching trucker hat during the family outing.

While the family of three is rarely spotted out and about, it’s clear that they have a very happy family. When they are seen, they alsow look like they’re having fun together. The couple were seen with their daughter at Benji’s sister-in-law Sofia Richie’s wedding back in April.

Cameron has been married to the Good Charlotte rocker since 2015, and they welcomed Raddix via a surrogate in December 2019. Shortly before Cameron’s marriage, she began an acting hiatus in 2014, but she recently returned with a new upcoming movie Back In Action with Jamie Foxx. The pair have been mostly private about their relationship, but they occasionally show their love publicly. When the There’s Something About Mary actress celebrated her 51st birthday back in August, Benji penned a wonderful tribute to her. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, best friend, best partner in everything, ride or die, greatest Mom to our little girl, @Avaline wine boss, family chef, advisor, collaborator and everything else. You do it all. So grateful to have our family and I am one lucky man,” he wrote on Instagram. “I love you •forever •always •yours •true love. Happy Birthday Cameron.”