Benji Madden Celebrates ‘Beautiful’ Cameron Diaz’s 51st Birthday In Rare Post: You’re The ‘Greatest Mom’

Cameron Diaz must be feeling the love. The Charlie’s Angel’s star celebrated her 51st birthday on August 30 and her husband, Benji Madden, 44, couldn’t resist coming back online to share a sweet message he wrote for her. Benji admitted in his Instagram post that he had to “show love to my Queen” in honor of her birthday.

He added, “So today, it’s a very Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, best friend, best partner in everything, ride or die, greatest Mom to our little girl, @Avaline wine boss, family chef, advisor, collaborator and everything else. You do it all. So grateful to have our family and I am one lucky man – I know that seems obvious but it really is nice to say it out loud now and then when you’re feeling it. I love you •forever •always •yours •true love. Happy Birthday Cameron.

He also shared a rare personal photo of Cameron. She flashed her gorgeous smile as she held their cat. The Shrek alum was moved by Benji’s words and commented on his post. “There’s no one else I would rather do this life with. We are so blessed.. I you with all my [heart emojis],” she wrote.

Gwyneth Paltrow also celebrated Cameron’s birthday with a sweet Instagram post. “Happy Birthday to you @camerondiaz my ride or die,” Gwyneth captioned a cozy photo with Cameron.

The Good Charlotte guitarist and Cameron have been happily married since 2015. They welcomed their daughter, Raddix, via surrogate in 2019. The close-knit family keeps their daughter out of the public eye.

Cameron is gearing up for a major acting comeback. The beloved actress is coming out of acting retirement for her first movie since 2014. She’s starring alongside Jamie Foxx in the Netflix movie Back In Action.

The Golden Globe nominee opened up in 2022 about her 8-year break from acting. “When you’re doing something that you know and you’ve done well and you know how it works and it’s consumed your whole life for so long, it’s kind of a nice thing to kind of go, ‘You know what? Let me just step back for a second, take a look at what the whole picture looks like for me and what are the things that I could do better and be more engaged with that would make me feel more whole.’ And I did that,” she told CBS Mornings.