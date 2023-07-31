Cameron Diaz & Husband Benji Madden Seen On Rare Date While Enjoying Ice Cream Cones In LA

The actress and musician wore summer-friendly outfits as they visited the Beverly Hills, CA dessert shop.

July 31, 2023
Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden go for ice cream treat in Los Angeles, CA.
Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden arrive in the South of France with toddler daughter Raddix for Sofia Richie's lavish upcoming wedding.
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Cameron Diaz, 50, and Benji Madden, 44, enjoyed a sweet treat during a rare day date this week. The married lovebirds were photographed stopping at an ice cream shop in Beverly Hills, CA to get delicious-looking ice cream cones as they stayed close and wore casual outfits. She rocked a white T-shirt, brown skirt, sandals, and a sun hat, while he wore a black hoodie, matching camouflaged shorts, black sneakers, and a matching baseball cap.

Cameron and Benji during their ice cream date.

Cameron also accessorized her look with sunglasses and looked down at her phone while she enjoyed her treat. She also appeared to be chatting to Benji at one point and had a black fanny pack around her waist. Benji’s hat also represented The Heifer Project, which is a project that works to end hunger and poverty in communities.

Before Cameron and Benji, who were married in 2015, embarked on their latest date, the former finished working on Jamie Foxx‘s movie, Back In Action. Jamie was recently in headlines after he was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue in Apr. and spoke out about how he wasn’t sure he was going to make it through, in an Instagram video.

Cameron and Benji during a previous outing.

“I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” he said in the clip. “I know a lot of people were waiting and wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me, trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

“I went to hell and back,” he continued. “My road to recovery also had some potholes, but I’m coming back and I’m able to work. I wanna thank the people that let me work and say I love everybody and I love all the love that I got.”

As Jamie continues to recover, Cameron and Benji continue to make rare outings together. During the same month Jamie was hospitalized, the couple attended Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge‘s wedding along with their adorable daughter Raddix, 3. The trio was all dressed up during the star-studded event, and in several photos, the proud parents held their little girl’s hand when going down outdoor stairs.

