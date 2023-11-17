Kurt Russell Admits Topic of Marriage Has ‘Come Up’ With Goldie Hawn After 40 Years Together

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kurt Russell admitted in a new interview that yes, the topic of marriage with Goldie Hawn has come up. “I’ve been going with my girl for 40 years,” the Overboard actor told Extra during an interview on Friday, November 17. “It’s come up in conversation whereas it never used to.” He further offered an explanation as to why it hadn’t actually been discussed earlier.

“We had both been married, we had both done that,” he explained to the outlet. “And you know what? We lived our life. We’ve had our family, our family continues to grow. It’s fantastic.”

Goldie herself has also addressed the topic recently, though she shied away from saying it would ever happen. “Why aren’t the two of you married?” CNN‘s Chris Wallace asked during an interview in July. “Why should we be?” she clapped back, adding, “Isn’t that a better question?”

She then elaborated. “Because we have been married,” she continued. “When it doesn’t work out, it ends up to be big business. It’s always ugly. Somebody actually has to take a look and say, ‘How many divorces actually are fun? How many divorces actually don’t cost money? How many divorces actually make you hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?”‘

The reporter then offered the length of their four-decade relationship as proof they wouldn’t divorce. “How did you know that then?” she said. “I like the idea that I can wake up in the morning and make decisions every day if I want to be here.” Goldie pointed out that relationships aren’t easy, and that maintaining a semblance of individuality is important.

“I mean relationships are hard,” she said. “They’re not always easy. There’s all kinds of hurdles we go through. There’s things that we believe in, things we don’t believe in, we agree on. So I think ultimately staying independent with independent thinking is important, so you can hold on to yourself, and you can actually have that feeling.”

Goldie and her leading man began dating in 1983, welcoming son Wyatt Russell in 1986. Kurt also shares son Boston Russell with his ex Season Hubley, while Goldie shares daughter Kate Hudson, and son , Oliver Hudson with her ex Bill Hudson.