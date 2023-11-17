Harry Styles’ Mother Reacts to Backlash Over His New Buzzcut

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Harry Styles’ mom has his back! The popstar’s mother, Anne Twist, responded to critics of his new buzzcut look with an Instagram post on Friday, November 17. Anne, 54, posted a photo of Harry, 39, showing off his new look, and she clapped back at any haters who may not be a fan of her son’s new look. She let the haters know that she wasn’t amused. “Sorry but I don’t get it,” she wrote at the end of her caption with a shrugging emoji.

Anne wrote that backlash came as a shock, especially considering how much the “As It Was” singer does to try to spread acceptance. “When you consider that H has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are … there’s an irony in the negativity he’s been shown for having a haircut,” she wrote.

Besides the photo of Harry’s new look, she also showed a negative headline about his new look and offered a suggestion. “Harry Styles fans shocked over shaved head reveal: ‘Ruined my entire life,'” the negative headline said. She suggested to “uncrap” it by writing, “Breaking news: It’s hair! It’s his! Also, it will grow back. If he wants.”

Fans got their first peak at Harry’s newly shaved head when he was spotted at a U2 concert with his girlfriend Taylor Russell. He officially debuted the look in a new photo for his Pleasing beauty brand’s new fragrance. “Our Founder, Harry Styles, toasts the launch of Pleasing Fragrance with friends in London. November, 2023,” the company wrote in an Instagram caption.

While comments were off for the new photo, it didn’t stop fans from commenting on the “Sign of the Times” singer’s new look both on Instagram and on X (formerly Twitter). Despite some negative comments on social media, many people thanked Anne for spreading positivity and speaking out. “So with you here Anne! His body, his choice! His hair doesn’t change his personality or who he is as a person,” one fan wrote.