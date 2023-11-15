Harry Styles Gives 1st Official Look at Controversial New Buzz Cut

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Harry Styles, 29, showed off his brand new buzz cut, in a new Instagram photo. The singer sat and smiled with the bold look as he posed for his Pleasing beauty brand’s page. He also wore what appeared to be a dark brown and white sweater and black pants as the caption for the photo promoted the company’s new fragrance.

“Our Founder, Harry Styles, toasts the launch of Pleasing Fragrance with friends in London. November, 2023,” the caption read. Although comments for the post were turned off, fans still took to other posts on both Instagram and Twitter to express their opinions about the talented songwriter’s shaved head.

“I’m literally shaking, please delete this,” one fan tweeted. “Homie looks like he belongs in a fast and furious movie,” another wrote. A third hilariously demanded he “unshave it” and many more shared their shock over the lack of hair.

The first official photo of Harry’s buzz cut comes almost a week after he first debuted the look at a U2 concert in Las Vegas, NV with his new reported girlfriend, Taylor Russell. An onlooker at the event told TMZ that the lovebirds were “cuddled up all night” and packed on the PDA during the Irish band’s performance. In addition to his buzz cut, Harry wore a casual outfit that included a white T-shirt, while Taylor looked chic in a black T-shirt.

Although Harry’s latest shaved head may come as a shock to many, the former One Direction member has been know to show off different hair lengths over the years. In 2015, he had his hair grown all the way past his shoulders, the longest its been in the public eye. By the next year, he cut it short once again and has had a similar haircut ever since. It’s unclear if Harry was planning on shaving his head for a while or if it was a spur of the moment decision, but either way, it’s definitely gotten a lot of attention!