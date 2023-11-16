Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, Drops Dad Brad Pitt’s Last Name as She Joins College Sorority

Image Credit: : David Fisher/Shutterstock

Zahara Jolie-Pitt did not use dad Brad Pitt‘s last name when she was recently inducted into a sorority at Spelman College. In a video from Essence shared on November 15, the 18-year-old walked out in front of her new sorority sisters at the Alpha Kappa Alpha induction ceremony, and said, “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California.” Zahara mentioned her mom Angelina Jolie‘s last name, but not her dad’s, in her introduction.

Zahara is a sophomore at the Atlanta, Georgia-based university. She’s officially a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the first historically Black sorority. Zahara wore a black dress and white pearls around her neck in the video from her induction ceremony. Several celebrities including Rosario Dawson, Kandi Burrus, and Cynthia Bailey “liked” the video of Zahara on Instagram.

Angelina, 48, announced that Zahara would attend Spelman College in August 2022. When dropping off her child at college, Angelina got emotional in a video shared by the Vice-President of Student Affairs, Darryl Holloma. “I’m gonna start crying! I have not started crying yet,” the Eternals actress said at the time, adding that she’s holding it together.

Brad, 59, raved about Zahara shortly before the teenager went to college during an interview at one of his Bullet Train premieres. “She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college,” he said, per Vanity Fair. “It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud.”

Zahara is the eldest daughter of Brad and Angelina’s six children. Since the former couple split in 2016, things have turned ugly between them, with Angelina accusing Brad of abusing both her and their children while they were on a plane ride in September 2016 just days before Angelina filed for divorce. Brad has denied all of Angelina’s allegations against him amidst their ongoing custody battle. The former couple also got into a legal battle over the French winery that they used to own together. The massive property was where they tied the knot in 2014 in the presence of their kids Zahara, Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 115.