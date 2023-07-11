Angelina Jolie Calls Brad Pitt A ‘Petulant Child’ In War Over Miraval, New Documents Reveal

Angelina Jolie claimed in a new legal filing that Brad Pitt tried to keep control of the French winery that they previously owned together by 'stripping' and 'looting' its assets.

July 11, 2023
Angelina Jolie, 48, called her ex Brad Pitt, 59, a “petulant child” in her latest legal response to their ongoing battle over Château Miraval. The Maleficent star’s former investment company, Nouvel, filed court documents on Monday, July 10 and accused Brad of “looting” and “stripping” their former French winery’s assets to keep control of the property, according to CNN. Nouvel is reportedly seeking $350 million in damages for Brad’s “misconduct.” Angelina previously sold her stake in their multimillion-dollar estate in 2021, and Brad sued her in Feb. 2022 for allegedly unlawfully selling her share of it to Russian businessman Yuri Shefler.

In the new court docs, Angelina claimed that her former spouse “wasted the company’s assets, spending millions on vanity projects, including more than $1 million on swimming pool renovations, building and rebuilding a staircase four times, and spending millions to restore a recording studio.” Angelina’s legal filing goes on to say that Brad “has acted like a petulant child” and is “refusing to treat Nouvel as an equal partner in the business,” because he’s “incensed” over Angelina’s sale of her 50% stake in the winery. HollywoodLife has reached out to Angelina and Brad’s reps for comment.

Angelina and Brad’s battle over the French winery has been escalating with each new legal development. In June, Brad filed court documents against Angelina and claimed that he learned of her sale through a press release, after the former couple both allegedly agreed never to sell their share of Miraval without the other’s permission. In response, Angelina called Brad “ludicrous” and claimed that he had no role in the success of their former winery. The Eternals actress also accused Brad of misusing profits from the winery and owing her $350 million.

The former power couple purchased Château Miraval in 2008 for $28.4 million, and it’s now worth $167 million. All six of Angelina and Brad’s children were present when they walked down the aisle at Miraval in 2014 after nine years of dating. Angelina and Brad split in 2016, and as their divorce got nastier, Angelina decided to sell her share of the winery to wine group Tenute del Mondo, which falls under the Stoli Group. In Feb. 2022, Brad sued his ex for not seeking his permission first and asked for damages, claiming Angelina’s deal was making it difficult for him to run the winery the way he wanted.

Brad and Angelina are continuing to go back-and-forth over Château Miraval. They’ve also been in an ugly custody battle over their children who are still minors.

