Swifties Believe Taylor Swift Left Another Secret Message for Travis Kelce at Her Concert

Taylor Swift fans think that the popstar may have given another sly shoutout to her new beau Travis Kelce during her concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina on November 11. A fan-shot video on TikTok caught a moment during the surprise song segment of her setlist, which they think was actually a nod to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

For the second surprise song of the night, Taylor performed her reputation track “End Game.” The track is love song, about wanting to be somebody’s “endgame.” On the track, the singer gushes about a new romantic partner and sings about wanting a life with them.

In the video, the fan observed that as Taylor began playing the song, the light-up bracelets that concertgoers wear changed from blue light to red and gold, which are the Chiefs’ colors. Many people believed that going with those colors as Travis was in attendance was an intentional choice. Many fans left comments gushing and suggesting that the secret song selection was a nod to the NFL player. “End game made more sense now with Travis,” one person wrote. “She’s a mastermind after all and the whole show was like a huge love letter to Travis,” another fan commented.

Of course, some of Taylor’s references to Travis were a bit more obvious. Most notably, she gave him a pretty direct shoutout while performing her show-closing song “Karma.” She changed one lyric to be “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

After the show, Taylor was seen running backstage into Travis’ arms. The pair proceeded to kiss, and it was clearly a beautiful night for them both. After the first run of shows for her South American tour, Taylor took to Instagram to write a long caption about how wonderful the concerts had gone. She finished the caption with a few emojis, the first of which was a kissing one. Fans thought that the lipstick mark was yet another shoutout to Travis.